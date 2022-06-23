BIC Recognized For Its Path Towards A More Sustainable Future

Company Receives "Prime" ISS ESG Corporate Rating And Inclusion In The "2022 Verité 40" Carbon Score Index By Axylia

CLICHY, France, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC announces it has been recognized with two new distinctions for its corporate ESG initiatives and sustainable business development.

BIC Selects SIS Group International as U.S. Representative of Cello Branded and Private-Label Products. (PRNewsFoto/BIC) (PRNewswire)

Specifically, BIC achieved the "Prime" ISS ESG Corporate rating, fulfilling the holistic sustainability performance requirements based on an analysis of more than 100 sector-specific ESG factors, judged against industry peers. In addition, BIC has been included on Axylia's 2022 Verité 40*1 (Truth Index 40), affirming the Company's ability to cover its "CO2 bill" and continue to create sustainable value.

"We are honored to have such respected institutions acknowledge our advancements as we continue to innovate long-lasting products for our consumers with the planet, society and future generations in mind." said Gonzalve Bich, BIC Chief Executive Officer. "These distinctions give us further confidence we are on the right path and empower us to go even further in fulfilling our mission to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life, responsibly and sustainably."

BIC's approach to sustainability is deeply rooted in the Company's values and has been a cornerstone of day-to-day operations for over 70 years. In 2018, the Company reinforced its commitment to sustainable development by establishing Writing The Future, Together, a forward looking, global program underpinned by five major commitments. These commitments that guide corporate decision making were recently strengthened by the Company's GHG emission reduction targets, membership in the United Nations Global Compact, and ESG share buyback program.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement +33 1 45 19 55 28 + 33 87 89 33 51 Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Michèle Ventura Senior Manager, Investor Relations + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Maria Escobar ESG Manager + 33 1 45 19 48 32 Maria.escobargranet@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations + 33 1 45 19 51 51 + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac Image 7 + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. ™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com.

1*The Axylia Carbon® Score assesses a company's ability to pay its theoretical Carbon bill. The Carbon bill (CO2 emissions x Carbon cost) is deducted from the company's EBITDA, leading to a "Carbon-adjusted" EBITDA, which measures the ability of the company to remain profitable (A, B, C) or not (D, E, F) once its theoretical Carbon bill is deducted. BIC was awarded a B score in 2022 and included into to the "2022 Verité 40" Carbon Score Index.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIC Corporation