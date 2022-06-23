NORTHWELL HEALTH AND WE ARE ALL HUMAN TO AWARD HEALTHCARE HERO SCHOLARSHIPS TO LATINOS

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health, joined by Johnson & Johnson's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and We are All Human Foundation's Hispanic star, will support 30 nursing Latino students currently enrolled at the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. The recipients will receive $7,500 each to continue their nursing studies. The scholarships are part of a national initiative by Hispanic Star to increase the number of Latino registered nurses and other highly skilled healthcare workers. It is an unprecedented effort that unites the private, public and non-profit sectors to help advance diversity and inclusion of Latinos in the healthcare sector.

HOLA, the Hispanic and Latino employee resource group of Johnson & Johnson, spearheaded this effort in alignment with the company signing Hispanic Star's Hispanic Promise , a pledge to recruit, support, retain and celebrate Latino employees. As HOLA seeks to empower Hispanic and Latino talent, this partnership will ensure students are equipped for success.

Jennifer Saleta, the Vice President at Northwell Health/Associate Dean at Hofstra University, added, "These 30 students are accomplished and dedicated to their studies in a program that is rigorous and demanding. It is with great pride that we are able to make their journey easier and have full confidence that they will be as committed and compassionate when they graduate their programs as they have demonstrated in their studies."

Claudia Romo Edelman, founder and CEO of We Are All Human said: "We started the We Are All Human Foundation in 2019 and launched Hispanic Star the next year. It was not long before the pandemic hit, and the looming nurse shortage became even more urgent. In this problem, we saw an opportunity to help build the next generation of healthcare professionals with immensely talented and motivated Latinos. It is a win for everyone, and with dedicated partners like HOLA and Northwell Health we are showing how we can all work together to drive change."

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

The Hispanic Star is a platform of the We Are All Human Foundation that works to unify Hispanics around progress. Leading companies, Hispanic organizations and community leaders join together under the Hispanic Star banner to provide relief to people in need, remove barriers to growth, and create opportunities in education and career development for Hispanics.

