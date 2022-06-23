Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for August 4, 2022

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its second-quarter 2022 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs               

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

