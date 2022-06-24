BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RELEASES STATEMENT ON SUPREME COURT DECISION REGARDING ABORTION ACCESS

BOSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to today's Supreme Court decision in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) released the following statement:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

"As a health care organization, we believe strongly that our members should have access to the care they need and want. While abortion services will remain legal in Massachusetts based on a 2020 state law, we will work closely with our employer customers to evaluate the potential impact to our members in other states and determine how we can best support them.

Among the steps we're taking to support our members outside Massachusetts, we have developed a travel benefit that employers may choose to offer to employees who need to travel 100+ miles to obtain access to abortion services (either surgical or medication-assisted). This will enable reimbursement of certain travel and lodging expenses related to obtaining care. This benefit also will be available to BCBSMA employees who live in states where abortion access is legally restricted.

Our team at BCBSMA is already carefully reviewing today's ruling to ensure that we are doing everything we can to support members and employees who may be affected."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (http://www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts