Early Childhood Education Leader Learning Without Tears Making Multiple Product Announcements at ISTELive 22

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leading early childhood education company, is announcing new literacy initiatives at International Society for Technology in Education's ISTELive 22 conference and expo. Widely seen as the leading EdTech event for the Education industry, ISTELive 22 is taking place June 26-29 both virtually and in-person. After being shut down for years due to the pandemic, ISTELive 22 is generating a great deal of buzz and excitement in the education world.

"Our presence at ISTELive 22 is expanding as is our portfolio of powerful solutions," explained CEO Terry Nealon. "Learning Without Tears saw significant growth and interest during the pandemic, and our teams have responded to the growing and changing needs of the market with exciting new products and professional learning that are research based, outcomes driven and using all formats, technology, print, manipulatives and services to ensure teachers are best equipped to meet the needs of their students. We will be announcing and presenting new products, new partnerships, greatly enhanced product features, integrated print and digital curricula, and efficacy research that demonstrates the quantifiable effectiveness our products have on successful learning. There is no better place for us to make these exciting announcements than ISTELive 22."

Learning Without Tears will be launching and demonstrating for the first time Phonics, Reading, and MeÔ - a K-3 supplemental phonics program designed to help children learn the skills they need to become proficient readers. This breakthrough literacy program provides an integrated print/digital instruction model and combines the powerful use of technology, assessment and embedded professional learning for teachers. With a partnership with Dublin-based SoapBox Labs - which will also be announced at ISTE - Phonics, Reading, and Me will leverage speech recognition technology to provide first-of-its-kind digital assessments, making it easier for teachers to provide personalized learning paths and instruction for each student. It will be a first introduction for many to the new A-Z Mat Man and MeÒ program, the new assessment for Pre-K in Get Set for SchoolÒ and the new digital assessment teaching for Keyboarding Without TearsÒ. All these programs are supported by new Professional Learning and Development.

"This is a pivotal time in education," Nealon continued. "Students have fallen behind, foundational learning skills like reading have suffered, and teachers are exhausted. For 40 years, Learning Without Tears has leveraged its expertise in early childhood education to meet the needs of teachers and students, and we are continuing to do so today - putting equity and access at the center of our products, so all young students have the opportunity for successful learning and a bright future."

There will be a reception on Monday, June 27 6:30-8:30pm at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, where Learning Without Tears' leaders will share exciting information about upcoming news.

Company education experts will be presenting Modern Test Prep for a New Age of Online Assessments– a new approach to prepare students for online assessments on Wednesday, June 29, 9:30-11:00am in the La Nouvelle Ballroom, Table 19.

Learning Without Tears will be exhibiting in booth 2848 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. Learning Without Tears professional development programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe.

View original content:

SOURCE Learning Without Tears