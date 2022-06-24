Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of General Electric Company Common Stock

SEATTLE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SJUNDE AP-FONDEN and THE CLEVELAND BAKERS AND TEAMSTERS PENSION FUND, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, et al., Defendants.

Case No. 1:17-cv-8457-JMF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

This notice is directed to all persons and entities that purchased or acquired General Electric Company ("GE") common stock between February 29, 2016 and January 23, 2018, inclusive and were damaged thereby (the "Class"). Excluded from the Class are: (a) Defendants; (b) GE's subsidiaries and affiliates; (c) any officer, director, or controlling person of GE, and members of the immediate families of such persons; (d) any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; (e) Defendants' directors' and officers' liability insurance carriers, and any affiliates or subsidiaries thereof; and (f) the legal representatives, heirs, successors, and assigns of any such excluded party.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure ("Rule") 23 and by Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against GE and former GE executive Jeffrey Bornstein (together, "Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class. The Court has appointed Sjunde AP-Fonden and The Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund as the representatives for the Class ("Class Representatives"). The Action has not been adjudicated or settled. This notice is not an admission by Defendants or an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of the Action, or a finding by the Court that the claims asserted by Class Representatives in the Action are valid. This notice is intended only to inform members of the Class that the Action is currently in progress.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE LAWSUIT. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed, long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice from the website for the Action, www.GeneralElectricSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

General Electric Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91449

Seattle, WA 98111

If you are a Class member you should receive a Postcard Notice regarding the Action by mail. If you are a Class member and you do not receive a Postcard Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive any future notices disseminated in connection with the Action.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER

& CHECK, LLP

Sharan Nirmul, Esq.

Richard A. Russo, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: (610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

www.ktmc.com

If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in GE common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than August 15, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4), the Court has discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or by visiting the website www.GeneralElectricSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

