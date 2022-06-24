The Vitamin Shoppe® Establishes July 9 as National Creatine Day to Amplify the Proven Benefits of the Increasingly Popular Sports Nutrition Supplement

Learn about the performance-enhancing benefits of creatine supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe® and Super Supplements stores – and enjoy discounts on BodyTech® and BodyTech Elite® creatine supplements

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ---- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the creation and celebration of the first-ever National Creatine Day on July 9, 2022. The new annual day recognizes creatine as one of the most popular and fastest-growing sports nutrition supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe and aims to educate health and fitness enthusiasts everywhere about the many proven benefits of creatine in improving strength and athletic performance.

The Vitamin Shoppe will celebrate National Creatine Day on July 9 to amplify the proven benefits of the increasingly popular sports nutrition supplement. (PRNewswire)

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As the leading retail destination for lifelong wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is focusing a spotlight on a uniquely popular and effective sports nutrition supplement with our inaugural National Creatine Day on July 9. Driven by the continual expansion of active lifestyles across many demographics and newfound exposure on social media apps like TikTok, creatine has seen significant sales growth in our business over the past year. Young adults and women have been key audiences driving this growth and we are excited that so many customers are learning about, and experiencing, the powerful benefits of this in-demand product."

Found naturally in muscle cells, creatine supports muscle growth, strength and recovery. A broad body of clinical research has shown that creatine can enhance sports performance, strength training, post-exercise recovery, and injury prevention and rehabilitation. A typical, healthy diet provides about one to two grams of creatine per day, which provides 60% to 80% muscle saturation of creatine. The goal of creatine supplementation is to make up that extra 20% to 40% of muscle saturation for optimal athletic performance.

While creatine is primarily known as an ingredient to benefit strength and muscle health, additional research of the ingredient has suggested it may have benefits beyond the gym. These include benefits for healthy aging and combatting muscle loss in older individuals; supporting brain function and memory; and aiding glucose metabolism and a healthy blood sugar balance.

As part of The Vitamin Shoppe's celebration of National Creatine Day, the company is introducing its new BodyTech® Creatine HCl (hydrochloride) formula, which is easier on the gut than creatine monohydrate and is highly water soluble for easy mixing.

In addition, all shoppers will receive 20% off their purchase of any BodyTech® or BodyTech Elite® creatine product from June 27 through July 8. The discount will go up to 30 percent on July 9 and 10. This offer is valid at all retail locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, as well as online at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through omni-channel retail partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe