DESPITE SUPREME COURT RULING, ABORTION REMAINS LEGAL IN DC, MARYLAND, AND VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its ruling today, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, dismantling the constitutional right to abortion that has stood for nearly 50 years. Roe is overturned at a time when 26 states are poised to ban abortion which will leave 36 million people who can become pregnant without access to care in their home state. Despite the Court's failure to defend this fundamental freedom, abortion is still legal in DC, Maryland, and Virginia and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC is committed to providing care to all who come to us in need.

"We are outraged! Personal medical decisions about people's sexual and reproductive health should be made by patients, and patients alone. Politicians and judges should never be making personal medical decisions about other people's bodies," said Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC President & CEO Dr. Laura Meyers. "People need control of their own bodies, lives, and futures; no matter where they live. PPMW will never back down and stands rock solid in our commitment to provide equitable access to abortion care."

"Today's ruling will most impact Black and Brown women, trans and nonbinary folks, people earning low incomes, and people who live in rural communities, where health care can be extremely hard to access," said Meyers.

PPMW has already provided abortion at our health centers in DC, Prince George's and Montgomery counties to patients traveling long distances from areas like Texas. We are prepared to see a bigger increase as more bans are enacted. As the oldest and largest provider of reproductive health services in the area, we will welcome patients with open arms and will continue to provide care – no matter what.

PPMW's mission it to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including reproductive care; promote sexual health; and advocate for reproductive rights and health equity for all.

