2022-2023 LGBTQ SCHOLARS ANNOUNCED

Largest Number of Students Selected in Point Foundation History for Scholarships and Support

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Point Foundation is breaking its own record for the most students they will support in the forthcoming academic year. Overall, Point plans to award 539 scholarships and grants in the 2022-23 academic year ahead. Of this cohort, there are 42 new Point Flagship Scholars, the four-year college and graduate school scholarship program, 80 new students in the Community College Scholarship Program, 106 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Scholarship students, and another 101 students will receive short-term Opportunity Grants. These newly awarded students join 74 current Scholars in Point programming, and Point is planning to select an additional 274 BIPOC Scholarship students in 2023.

20th Anniversary Logo for Point Foundation (PRNewswire)

Point Foundation offers the most LGBTQ student scholarships in the forthcoming academic year since it's 20-year history.

This cohort marks the first group of students who are part of Point's $1 million commitment to fight oppression. The commitment is an effort to combat hate legislation around the country through increased funds for students in fields such as law and political science, as well as filmmaking, the arts, education, and journalism. Eighteen students selected this summer will receive the earmarked funds to continue their education and efforts to advocate for LGBTQ rights and culture.

"While we were able to select more students than ever to receive essential support in higher ed, we also saw record-breaking need," said Margaux Cowden, Chief Program Officer at Point. "I'm so grateful for what we're able to accomplish in terms of student support, thanks to donor generosity. But it's clear we have even more opportunity to grow and help more LGBTQ students access and succeed in college."

This year's awards are made possible because of the generosity of lead supporters which include (in alphabetical order): Ascential Corp, CBRE, Coach Foundation Dream it Real, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Creative Artists Agency, Ernst & Young, FedEx, JCPenney, Lands' End, MacKenzie Scott, PGIM, Parametric, Synchrony Bank, Toyota, Victoria's Secret & Company, Wells Fargo, and more.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point Foundation