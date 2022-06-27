INOVIO Appoints Dr. Michael Sumner, MB BS, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Sumner, MB BS, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sumner will oversee INOVIO's clinical-stage pipeline of DNA medicines, global clinical development, clinical operations and biostatistics efforts, as well as regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and medical affairs. He will serve on the company's executive leadership team and will report to INOVIO's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Shea.

INOVIO's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., said, "INOVIO is pleased to welcome Dr. Sumner to INOVIO. An industry veteran and a member of the Royal College of Physicians, Dr. Sumner's clinical development and medical affairs expertise and track record of helping guide companies through regulatory approval and commercialization make him an important addition to the INOVIO team."

Dr. Sumner joins INOVIO after serving as CMO of Orexo AB since 2013. He previously held numerous European- and US-based leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aventis Behring, Novo Nordisk and Shire Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Sumner brings over 25 years of extensive pharmaceutical, medical and clinical experience driving numerous late-stage product approvals and supporting successful commercial products on a global basis across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Sumner received his medical degree from the University of London, is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, and holds a Master of Business Administration from Henley Management College, UK.

"I am pleased to join INOVIO as CMO and look forward to working with the team to unlock the power of the DNA Medicines platform to address unmet medical need," said Dr. Sumner.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to potentially treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. INOVIO's DNA medicines are delivered using its proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response against targeted pathogens and cancers.

