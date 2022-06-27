ReluTech is Named a "2022 Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" Winner

This honor highlights ReluTech's continued commitment to its employees.

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2022, National Association for Business Resources named ReluTech, an IT solutions provider under Catalyst Tech Ventures, a winner of "2022 Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®".

The Best and Brightest award recognizes employers with the most innovative business and human resources practices that facilitate an empowering workplace culture. This national program bestows this honor upon organizations that have strived to build an enriching and stronger community.

"We are thrilled to again be recognized as one of the best places to work in Atlanta," says Mark Metz, CEO and Founder of ReluTech. "I give all the credit for maintaining this honor to our amazing employees who are the backbone of our work culture and always put our company values into practice. I couldn't be prouder!"

The recipients of the "2022 Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" award were assessed by an independent research firm that review the following key indicators to determine the winners: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

About ReluTech: ReluTech is an IT solutions provider focused on reducing infrastructure data center costs for cloud-committed customers. We provide cost-effective solutions for customers who own physical data center assets, unlocking today's capital value of their equipment to offset the costs of migrating. To learn more about our services, visit our website.

