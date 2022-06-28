Ping Identity Named a Leader in 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report

Recognized for excellence in Product, Innovation, Market, and Overall Leadership

DENVER, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has been named a leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Access Management. It is the third consecutive year Ping has achieved a leadership rank in the report.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management 2022 report provides up to date insights on the leaders in innovation, product features, and market reach for access management on-premises, cloud, and hybrid platforms. This year, Ping Identity received top honors in four categories including Innovation, Market, Product, and Overall Leadership.

"Ping Identity has a strong presence in North America and good representation in EMEA and APAC regions with a suitable partner ecosystem," wrote Richard Hill, KuppingerCole analyst and author of the report. "They appear in all leadership categories in this Leadership Compass and continue to innovate in a positive direction. As such, Ping Identity's platform should be included in any shortlist for Access Management platform solutions to consider."

The report cited the company's technological advantages in numerous areas of identity-based security, particularly its strong federation, single sign-on (SSO), and session management capabilities; superior authentication support; good API security; authorization and policy management; identity verification capabilities, strong fraud detection, and good use of analytics and access intelligence, among other product strengths.

"Organizations are seeking ways to deliver secure employee and customer experiences in our rapidly evolving digital world," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report confirms that Ping Identity offers the highest level of features, market presence, and innovation needed to address ever-changing identity and access challenges."

Download KuppingerCole's 2022 Access Management report here .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

View original content:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.