Puzzle Wealth Solutions Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Expected Growth to $2 Billion in Assets Under Management by Year End

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzle Wealth Solutions (Puzzle), an independently owned and operated wealth management company headquartered in Schaumburg, celebrates their one-year anniversary on June 11, 2022. By partnering with powerhouse companies Gladstone Wealth Partners (Gladstone), AZELLA Advisor (Azella), and Insight Financial Partners (Insight), Puzzle is set to surpass their 2022 expectations.

The 11-person team reached approximately $1 billion in client assets under management (AUM) in the first six months of operations, bringing about 90% of their clients to the new company after core team members left a national financial services firm to establish their own privately-held wealth management firm. Puzzle is expected to surpass $2 billion AUM in 2022 and is actively seeking additional financial professionals to join the Puzzle team through their Puzzle Wealth Partners solution, which offers pre-transition, transition, and post-transition support for fellow financial advisors seeking a more efficient, client-first business model.

"Every advisor is different. That's why every partnership we form is so unique," said Karoline O'Connor, Business Development at Puzzle. "Come as you are. We'll find your fit. We'll help you figure out how to put the pieces of your business together, even explore options you didn't even know you had. We remain custodian independent as we find the right fit for you. You might be just wanting to start your own practice, or maybe you are looking for ways to capitalize on your business as an asset. Either way we're here to help."

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS GUIDE SUCCESS

Communities, teams, and puzzles all have one thing in common: when they come together, they are greater than the sum of their parts.

Gladstone, a financial services firm and SEC Registered Investment Advisor that supports financial advisors nationwide, announced the partnership in June of 2021 as their latest recruiting victory. Kristopher Bonocore , President of Gladstone, said, "Partnerships and independence are what the relationship has offered. Growing stronger together has allowed us to expand our support and services to other advisors."

Azella, a digital marketing platform and service solution for financial services firms and investment advisors, has been working with Puzzle and Gladstone to build out the Puzzle brand and establish a strong online presence. Gladstone and Azella have been working together on internal and external marketing initiatives since Azella's founding in 2020. "Azella helps independent financial advisors quickly – and powerfully – brand and market their firms with innovative, effective design and hyper-relevant content so that they can easily connect with clients who need professional financial planning and investment management services," said Azella CEO and Founder David Roberson .

The pairing with Insight, an advisory firm that specializes in the fiduciary support services of employer sponsored retirement plans, happened during Q1 2022. Insight's Michael Smith , who leads the institutional consulting services for the wealth management firm, said, "Our relentless focus on the mitigation of fiduciary risk, combined with our uncompromising commitment to advise in the best interests of our plan participants and their beneficiaries are the cornerstones of what defines us as a partner," said Michael K. Smith, Managing Partner.

FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS AND ADVISORS

Puzzle prides itself on finding solutions for their clients and advisors alike. They work diligently to be thought of as more than investment advisors. Clients can discuss a broad array of financial needs such as estate planning, business sales, refinancing homes, alternative investments, multi-generational dynamics and more. Puzzle will work to find a solution as they serve their high-net-worth clients and care for their most valuable assets.

The advisors who partner with Puzzle are an important part of solving client issues. The Puzzle team thinks unconventionally to create new solutions and clients are educated on every level. Puzzle's philosophy is that each person's financial needs are unique, therefore the solutions should be too.

"Puzzle advisors help solve pressing issues for clients. If you come in the door as a client, you know that we're agnostic, we're going to strive to find the best solution for you," said Puzzle founder and CEO John Klaas Jr. "We see complex challenges as opportunities and it shows both in our name and in those we work with. From executive to practitioner, our expertise catering to those with specific and complex needs makes us particularly experienced to help you work toward reaching your goals. You hand us the puzzle and we'll hand you a solution."

Klaas and Puzzle President David Millington recently spoke with Mindy Diamond of Diamond Consultants. In this industry-specific podcast, Klaas stated, "Puzzle is not here to be small. Puzzle is here to grow and help the other financial advisors in our industry. Gladstone's doing the same thing. They're trying to allow people to become independent and pool together and create efficiencies with scale. We want to be a solutions group on top of the Gladstone network."

Millington ended the podcast by stating that Puzzle has its sights set on $5 billion. "We want Puzzle to someday have more of a national footprint," sharing that the company is exploring other states such as Florida, Texas, and Colorado.

Listen to the podcast in its entirety here: https://www.diamond-consultants.com/podcast-puzzle-wealth/

ABOUT PUZZLE WEALTH SOLUTIONS



Founded in 2021, Puzzle Wealth Solutions' financial professionals offer advisory services through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Puzzle is a well-seasoned independent wealth management team working with executives, business owners, and practitioners to solve complex puzzles and create honest, efficient financial solutions. Puzzle CEO John Klaas started in 1988 as a solo practitioner, and the firm has grown into a 12-person team. Now based in Schaumburg, Ill., the Puzzle team focuses on financial planning, estate planning and portfolio management, with an understanding that this important work makes a significant impact in their clients' lives. "We want our clients to trust us like their doctor, attorney or respected family member," Klaas said. "We value what's important to our clients and understand that money is just a tool so they can truly do what's meaningful in their lives." Learn more about Puzzle at www.PuzzleWealth.com .

ABOUT GLADSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS

Founded in 2013, Gladstone Wealth Partners was created by advisors, for advisors in order to help them reach their maximum potential when going independent. Gladstone provides the necessary tools for advisors to have a complete independent business to include transition assistance, full-time compliance support, marketing assistance, human resources support, administrative assistance to name a few. Based in Chester, NJ, Gladstone Wealth Partners is a rapidly growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with advisors nationwide. Gladstone helps advisors transition from running a practice to building a business, and ultimately receiving enterprise valuations. Securities are offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA / SIPC . Investment advice is offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC and Puzzle Wealth Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial. Learn more at www.WhyWouldYouStay.com . Learn more about Gladstone at www.GladstoneWealth.com .

ABOUT INSIGHT FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Insight Financial Partners, an advisory firm specializing in the fiduciary support services of employer sponsored retirement plans, collaborates with employer plan sponsors in an independent and objective manner, and is passionately dedicated to serving working Americans who we fundamentally believe they deserve to achieve financial independence and retire with dignity on their own terms. Learn more about www.InsightFPllc.com .

ABOUT AZELLA ADVISORS

Founded in 2020, AZELLA Advisors (Azella) uses modern marketing communication strategies to empower established or transitioning independent advisors with the tools they need to succeed. Harnessing over 10 years of experience in marketing, branding, and development in the financial advisory industry, the Azella team has perfected a proven process for driving awareness and growth. The Azella Advisor Method enables advisors to quickly establish credibility and grow their businesses utilizing today's innovative technology solutions coupled with Azella's professional business development insights and marketing advice. Azella's full-service SaaS marketing platform includes automated branding, dynamic website building, AI marketing and matchmaking for financial advisors. Learn more about Azella at www.Azella.io .

Puzzle Wealth Solutions, Gladstone, Insight Financial Partners, Azella Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

