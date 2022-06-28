THREADSY'S SUMMER OF SAVINGS: PROMOS AND DISCOUNTS

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Threadsy, an emerging and affordable U.S.-based wholesaler known for quality, name brand blank apparel, is helping customers celebrate summer by announcing promotional offers running now through Aug. 6. There's no better time for everyday consumers and small businesses to stock up on summer apparel — from the perfect tee to decorate, to breezy, soft tank tops to those perfectly matching family vacation shirts — it's a great time to take advantage of all the deals and steals.

Threadsy's Summer of Savings offers are as follows:

Now – July 18 : 15% off select soft and vintage-type t-shirts and tank tops

June 28 – July 5 : 15% off select blank apparel made in the USA

July 25 – Aug. 13 : save an extra 5% off orders $250+; this discount stacks with Threadsy's everyday Bulk Savings Program

For more details on current promotions and ways to save, visit Threadsy.com/deals.

Since launching in 2021, Threadsy has revitalized the blank apparel industry through its unparalleled customer experience and high-quality products. Threadsy has expanded its offerings to more than 75,000 SKUs, featuring an endless assortment of top brands available such as Next Level Apparel®, Gildan®, Fruit of the Loom®, Bella+Canvas®, Champion®, American Apparel®, and Hanes®, among others. All products are available at an affordable wholesale price and orders require no minimum purchase. Threadsy also offers no-hassle returns, and the customer care team is available five days a week, via live chat. Since its debut, Threadsy has served tens of thousands of customers to date, resulting in millions of dollars in sales in its first year.

For more information about Threadsy and all it has to offer this Summer, please visit www.Threadsy.com.

ABOUT THREADSY:

Threadsy is an Austin-based online retailer of blank apparel and accessories. Founded in 2021, the company helps small businesses, hobbyists, and home-based decorators have access to high-quality goods at a fantastic value. Threadsy is committed to providing customers with an easy, retail experience for all their stylistic needs. Threadsy offers bulk discounts starting at $110, free shipping on all orders $50+ and no order minimums. At Threadsy, we love what we do, because we're all about empowering others to do what they truly love.

