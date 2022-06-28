VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE TO SUMMER IN WEST SACRAMENTO

Blockbuster, Fan Favorite Show to Open June 30th—Tickets Now on Sale!

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuters along Jefferson Boulevard, West Sacramento's main north-south artery, may have noticed some exciting changes in recent weeks due to a prominent building as it transformed from shades of orange to a vibrant blue.

That exterior transformation is just the beginning of the excitement at 31 15th Street which will be home to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience for the next six months. This experience, rated the #1 immersive experience by readers of USA Today, has successfully toured multiple U.S. cities thanks to the award-winning entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to West Sacramento," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub, who created the show. "This innovative and arts-focused community in the heart of the region is the ideal location for our award-winning immersive experience."

The West Sacramento location for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience spans over 27,000 square feet and features a series of museum galleries that provide in-depth detail into the artist's life, works, and techniques. Several galleries use advanced 4K resolution projection mapping, including the show's crown jewel – a 10,000 square foot, soaring immersive gallery where 400 of Van Gogh's works come to life in a spectacular 360-degree light and sound spectacular that has been called a "must see" by media across the U.S.

"We are honored that West Sacramento was selected to host this world-class experience," said Mayor Martha Guerrero. "This furthers our mission to elevate the cultural offerings in our city and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the region."

Producers of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience have been working closely with the mayor's team for weeks to bring the show to life.

"This presentation in West Sacramento is an excellent example of a public/private collaboration for the benefit of the community," said Executive Producer John Zaller. "We are in the perfect location and worked closely with city officials to iron out all the fine details."

The expansive building sits on a smaller lot. In order to ensure the best guest experience, Exhibition Hub and West Sacramento were able to identify city resources and work with local organizations to implement a valet-parking operation and easy off-site parking program. In addition to valet parking on-site, guests can also park at West Sacramento's public lot close to Drake's The Barn where the first two hours are free and take advantage of the City's new VIA ride-share vehicles for just a $3.50 ride ($1.75 for seniors and people with disabilities) to the venue. Guests will receive detailed information about parking options from Exhibition Hub's ticketing partner FEVER in advance of their visit.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open to the public on Thursday, June 30th and run through December. Tickets are now on sale through Fever's marketplace here .

For more information or press tickets, please contact:

press.vangoghexpo@feverup.com

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light, and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experiences each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life.

Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

About VIA

To learn more about West Sacramento's VIA program, click here .

View original content:

SOURCE Exhibition Hub