Alex Bentley buys $40k worth property in LootMogul Metaverse

MALIBU, Calif. and and MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Bentley , the famed American professional basketball player and metaverse enthusiast recently purchased $40k worth of property and digital assets inside LootMogul's metaverse.

LootMogul is an influencer-led sports metaverse gaming platform powered by exclusive properties (Lands, Stadium, Arenas, etc.), NFTs, and token rewards for the sports community.

Alex Bentley purchased ad spaces and seats within the metaverse in the form of NFTs. All these NFTs come with functional utilities and in-real life benefits.

"As a fellow member of the crypto community, I'm incredibly excited to be joining the LootMogul family! The brilliant minds and extraordinary people at LootMogul have created a platform that athletes, fans and sports enthusiasts will absolutely love and enjoy. The endless capabilities and opportunities in the world of VR gets me excited to do my part and make my mark in the metaverse's ambitious future." Alex Bentely (AB)

With its first ever metaverse stadium, LootMogul offers the users to own assets like Ad Spaces and Seats in the form of NFTs. Buying these NFTs also gives lifetime ownership rights to the buyer.

All these NFTs come with the following utilities and openly tradeable on OpenSea:

Use Ads spaces one owns to promote their brand

Customize seats using images/avatar

Connect and Play with one's favorite sports influencer in the Metaverse

Play-to-Earn Games

Earn real-life rewards

Get access to live events, stores, offers and future drops

Earn revenue from Brand Sponsorship

LootMogul has first mover advantage in this fast-growing $800B industry and has partnered with more than 184 professional athletes from NBA, NFL, MLB, eSports etc. and 1.5M+ high-school and college athletes.

LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse with a play-to-earn model, real-world perks, experiences, and NFT collections.

Companies or Gaming guilds can own or lease NFT stadiums, seats, banners, celebrity avatars, game power, wearables etc. for their community and organize special events during NBA all-star weekend, NFL Superbowl, World Championship etc with real world sports celebrities.

Check more about :

Alex Bentley - https://www.wnba.com/player/alex-bentley/

LootMogul Metaverse - https://lootmogul.com/metaverse

LootMogul community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

Claim NFT Seat in LootMogul's Los Angeles Basketball Stadium

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743130/LootMogul_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE LootMogul