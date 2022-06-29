InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Grip a Bar of Soap (TRO-617)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to hold a bar of soap while taking a shower," said an inventor, from Barrie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SOAP ASSIST. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that the bar would not slip from the user's grip."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grip and hold a bar of soap. In doing so, it prevents the user from dropping the soap onto the shower floor. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

