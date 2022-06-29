Koppers Issues 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

Continuous Improvement in Sustainability Pillars of People, Planet, and Performance

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today published its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), featuring the company's continuous improvement across its three key Sustainability pillars of People, Planet, and Performance.

During 2021, Koppers made important progress in further defining, implementing, and measuring its Sustainability goals as part of creating sustainable value for the company and its stakeholders. Noteworthy highlights of the report include:

Maintained strong safety performance, including achieving the company's lowest 12-month rate of serious safety incidents, with 16 of 43 operating facilities working accident-free for the prior year.

Reported record-setting financial results*, including record consolidated sales, operating profit matching record year, and record adjusted EBITDA.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 48.2% since baseline year of 2007, moving closer to the company's goal of a 50% reduction by 2030.

Announced patents pending relating to advanced carbon products to serve the electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery markets globally.

Implemented a platform to better integrate supply chain diversity in business operations.

Received recognition from Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the second consecutive year.

*Excluding Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC)

In commenting on the CSR, Koppers President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball said, "Our strategy to expand and optimize our business to significantly grow profitability is underpinned by our steadfast commitment to Sustainability practices and Zero Harm safety principles. As a critical supplier to our world's vital infrastructure industries, we understand the importance of operating in a safe, sustainable manner while simultaneously creating value for all our stakeholders now and far into the future."

"Sustainability touches every part of our company and requires our constant attention," added Leslie S. Hyde, Chief Sustainability Officer at Koppers. "Our global team continues to gain knowledge, confidence, and a shared commitment to our ongoing success as a profitable, responsible, and civic-minded organization everywhere we operate, as this report details. We pledge to continue applying our best efforts to fulfill our purpose of Protecting What Matters and Preserving the Future."

To learn more about Koppers Sustainability initiatives, visit our interactive Corporate Sustainability Report and view a video message from our Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Hyde by clicking here.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com . Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin at FranklinJM@koppers.com or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

Koppers Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koppers