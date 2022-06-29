Lightbox Launches Digital Video Grocery Network

Adds 2,800 Locations to Its Retail Media Network

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, a leader in digital out-of-home video, has expanded its retail media network to include grocery stores nationwide. This new Digital Video Grocery Network joins Lightbox's national mall assets to further extend its video reach in point-of-sale venues.

Lightbox Adds Grocery to its Video OOH Network (PRNewswire)

The expansion adds 2,800 supermarkets across the country and 3,000 screens to Lightbox's retail footprint. Over 100 grocery brands such as Albertsons® and Giant Eagle® have 30" screens located on Redbox kiosks primarily at entrance, while a NYC-centric network - in partnership with Velocity MSC - includes D'Agostino and Gristedes with 31" screens at checkout. The prominent digital video placements are strategically positioned to help advertisers connect with shoppers throughout their retail visit.

Lightbox's Digital Video Grocery Network also reaches the Hispanic demographic through El Rancho Supermercado, the leading grocer catering to those communities across Texas.

"Demand for these audiences is very high, and this is something our team has been working on for over a year. We didn't want to dip our toe in the water, we wanted to go big. This network significantly increases our screen count and delivers a very distinct audience across some of the biggest grocers in the U.S." says Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "These are high-frequency destinations - with American consumers going to the grocery store on average 1.9 times per week - and the screens provide an invaluable connection point for advertisers to reach audiences in brand-safe environments. Since we're already experts in effectively reaching consumers in a shopping state-of-mind via our mall network, the grocery locations are a natural extension of our retail media portfolio."

Lightbox's Digital Video Grocery Network is the company's latest expansion into environments where consumers shop, work, and play. In addition to its retail media footprint, digital video impressions are available and delivered in WeWork spaces, commercial window fronts, and recreational destinations across the U.S.

About Lightbox

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 8,500 can't-miss screens in shopping destinations, WeWork locations, and city street window fronts across North America. For more information: www.lightboxooh.com

