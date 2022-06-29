PostNet named a top global franchise by Entrepreneur

Leader in printing and shipping solutions recognized for excellence in franchising

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, was named one of the top global franchises by Entrepreneur after being ranked 92nd on the Top Global Franchise list. The list was comprised of the top 200 franchises that have an expanded presence internationally.

"Being able to sustain growth year-after-year is one of the main goals of the PostNet brand, and we've been able to do that despite the business environment over the past two years," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "We have found ways to evolve, pivot and take advantage of all market changes that have been presented to our franchises. Thanks to a collaborative effort between franchisees and headquarters, we will continue to grow and hope to remain a regular name on the top global franchises list."

Entrepreneur determines its global rankings based on a formula similar to the one used for the Franchise 500®. However, in the global ranking, international size and growth are weighted more heavily. Other evaluation criteria include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

Earlier this year, PostNet was also named to the Franchise 500 list by Entrepreneur, where the franchise ranked No. 374.

"Awards are always a team accomplishment because it takes a joint effort to have success in the franchising industry," McPherson said. "The entirety of our system is predicated on the franchisees and leadership team having a mutually beneficial relationship. Being able to make both the Franchise 500 and Top Global Franchise lists is a testament to the synergy between headquarters and our franchise owners."

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

