Unisys Announces Goal of Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

BLUE BELL, Pa. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal for Scope 1 and 2 sources by 2030. This aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C and builds on the company's participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project and UN Global Compact (UNGC).

Unisys plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by:

Developing and deploying solutions that reduce the company's carbon footprint as well as the respective carbon footprints of its clients;

Optimizing its real estate footprint;

Increasing energy efficiency;

Procuring renewable power; and

Purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) and carbon offsets to address remaining emissions.

Today's announcement highlights the latest milestone in the company's march toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions. In 2006, Unisys announced its intention to reduce its carbon footprint by 75% by 2026. The company achieved that target five years ahead of plan based upon 2021 data.

"Unisys has long been dedicated to protecting our environment, building sustainable local and global communities and integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into our overall business strategy and decision making," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef. "We are proud of our success in achieving our 2026 goal five years early, and we are taking a programmatic approach to the new 2030 net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal."

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

