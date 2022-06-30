B. Riley Enhances Retail Solutions Leadership with Addition of Timothy J. Shilling

Veteran Advisor Joins B. Riley Retail Solutions

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") today announced that Timothy J. Shilling has joined as Executive Vice President of B. Riley Retail Solutions. In this role, Shilling will work in close partnership with the executive leadership team to execute the firm's strategy and growth across the retail sector.

B. Riley Retail Solutions CEO Scott Carpenter commented: "Tim is a recognized leader whose expertise complements our platform's core focus across retail. Rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions have created significant headwinds for retailers in their transition into the current post-pandemic era. More than ever, companies will need to reassess store fleets and tightly manage inventories to ensure their businesses are well positioned for the future. We are pleased to welcome Tim to B. Riley and look forward to his contributions as part of our retail leadership team."

Shilling serves as a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent retailers across North America. Throughout his career, which spans over two decades, Shilling has led thousands of in-store liquidations across all sectors of retail and has helped clients realize hundreds of millions of dollars for retail inventory sold through various online and e-commerce channels. Among notable projects, he has led retail liquidation assignments for Stage Stores, Gordmans, Stein Mart, Performance Bicycle, Samuels Jewelers, Dressbarn, and Le Château.

In addition, Shilling works with lenders on retail inventory value assignments to support asset-based loans (ABLs). He has overseen value assignments for more than $10 billion of retail inventory in thousands of retail inventory appraisals.

Tim Shilling, Executive Vice President of B. Riley Retail Solutions, said: "I'm very excited to join the B. Riley team at this unique time for the retail sector. The B. Riley platform is dynamic and diverse and offers many different tools to help assist our clients as the retail sector continues to evolve."

Prior to joining B. Riley, Shilling was a managing director with global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, Gordon Brothers. He is currently a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Northeast chapter, and previously served on the TMA Board of Directors for six years. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Connecticut. He also currently serves as a mentor for students at the UConn School of Business.

Shilling is based in Boston, Massachusetts and reports directly to B. Riley Retail Solutions CEO, Scott Carpenter.

For more information about B. Riley Retail Solutions, visit https://brileyfin.com/retail.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services.

B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly Great American Group) efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. The firm is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

