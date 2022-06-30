Chicago Pacific Founders Promotes Shayan Masoudpour to Principal

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), a private equity firm that specializes in investing in value-based care companies, healthcare services, AI and Tech enabled services, and senior living announced today the promotion of Shayan Masoudpour to Principal.

"Shayan has unmistakably demonstrated his ability to rapidly develop and successfully manage multiple investments. He has intuitive investment insights coupled with a dedication to excellence which we see as critical to CPF's continued success," said Vance Vanier, Founder and Co-Managing Partner."

Shayan joined CPF in 2017 as a Vice President and has been instrumental to the firm's success ever since. "Shayan has made meaningful contributions to our firm and to our portfolio investments. Shayan is highly regarded by all of our professionals and partners and we look forward to his continued success and his even greater contributions in the future. This is a very well-deserved promotion and we are thrilled to elevate him to Principal," said Founder and Managing Partner Mary Tolan.

About Chicago Pacific Founders:

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com .

