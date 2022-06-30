Norrlands universitetssjukhus selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Region Västerbotten has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* to be used at the department for radiotherapy at Norrlands universitetssjukhus.

The Cancer Center's department for radiotherapy at Norrlands universitetssjukhus annually treats around 1,900 cancer patients from all over northern Sweden. The center has four linear accelerators and also a small department for brachy treatment. RayStation will now be the sole treatment planning system for external radiotherapy. The order includes new and advanced technology, using machine learning techniques for automatic segmentation and planning.

Region Västerbotten chose to buy treatment planning independently of other equipment and had functionality as the main selection criterion.

Jörgen Olofsson, hospital physicist, Region Västerbotten, Norrlands universitetssjukhus: "When choosing a new treatment planning system, user-friendliness in combination with functionality at the forefront were important criteria for us. With RayStation, we get a modern and advanced system that provides good conditions for effective radiotheraphy for our patients, both now and in the future."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Sweden is a pioneering country and a hub for research within radiotherapy technology. All research and development at RaySearch takes place in Sweden – 200 of our employees are working with this. For many years Norrlands universitetssjukhus and RaySearch have collaborated in various research projects and I am really happy that our technology now will be used clinically at another university hospital in our home country."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3593317/1599477.pdf RaySearch Press Release June 30, 2022 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-nus-1200x620px,c3065776 PR NUS 1200x620px

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories