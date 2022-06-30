OpenNode partners with Lemon Cash to enable Lightning-fast Bitcoin payments and payouts for its 1M+ customers

The partnership brings together innovative Bitcoin financial infrastructure to power growth in Latin America.

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenNode continues its relentless growth and innovation of the Lightning Network through its partnership with blockchain-powered Lemon Cash, an Argentine financial services company best known for its digital wallet and Argentina's most-downloaded cryptocurrency app. Powered by OpenNode's industry-leading technology, Lemon Cash customers will soon be able to facilitate Bitcoin transfers in and out of their wallets as well as facilitate payments in Bitcoin by leveraging the low cost and instant settlement of the Lightning Network.

More than one million Argentinians have adopted Lemon Cash with exponential growth expected to continue following its recent entry into the Brazilian market.

"This partnership is yet another example of our capability and belief in Bitcoin as the new base layer for global payments," says Josh Held, Head of Strategy at OpenNode. "We're proud to support Lemon's mission, its desire to scale and benefit its customers and ultimately the growth of the Bitcoin economy in Latin America and beyond."

Lemon Cash Co-Founder Borja Martel Seward added, "Introducing the Lightning Network to more than one million users in partnership with OpenNode will be a huge step towards our main goal: to make crypto more usable and accessible in LATAM."

In 2017, OpenNode was the first company to innovate on the Lightning Network, a Bitcoin scaling solution that provides instant and final payment settlement with zero risk of chargeback fraud. OpenNode focuses solely on Bitcoin because it offers the highest level of security and regulatory compliance, whereas other cryptocurrencies remain speculative and non-secure.

About OpenNode

OpenNode is a leading Bitcoin payments infrastructure platform, servicing companies in 126 countries through our Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered products. We remove complexity and risk by providing superior technology solutions, including simple no-code, turn-key hosted checkouts, e-commerce plug-ins and APIs for customized integrations. Compatible with every Bitcoin wallet, OpenNode is transforming money and payments for every business, everywhere. Founded in 2017 and backed by influential global investors, OpenNode is on a mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin.

About Lemon Cash

Lemon (lemon.me) is one of the fastest-growing crypto startups in the world. Its main goal is to launch civilization into the future of money and the internet, with a special focus in Web 2 and Web 3 interoperability. Lemon's main product is a wallet with both FIAT and Banking capabilities and Crypto & Web 3 features such as crypto interest accounts, trading and more. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Marcelo Cavazzoli and Borja Martel Seward, the company has offices in Argentina and Brazil and is expanding across the region. During 2020, Lemon raised its 1M Seed round led by U.S. fund Draper University Ventures and Argentine Fund Draper Cygnus, also joined by the U.K.'s Silent Unicorn and Amagis Capital. Thanks to the received contributions, and after announcing an additional raise of $16.3 million in its Series A led by Kingsway Capital with co-participation of renowned investors such as Draper Associates and Coinbase Ventures, Lemon is currently one of the most promising and successful crypto companies in the region, and one of the few to have crossed the 1M user threshold in 2022.

