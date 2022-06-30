Providence Homes Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes is proud to announce that it has earned a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in recognition of its contribution to building energy-efficient new homes that have earned ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR certified homes are at least 10 percent more energy efficient than those built to code and achieve a 20 percent improvement on average while providing homeowners with better quality, performance and comfort.

The Market Leader Award recognizes partners participating in EPA's ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction program who have made a significant positive impact in energy-efficient construction and environmental protection by building or verifying at least 50 ENERGY STAR certified homes or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities over the past year.

"Our 2022 Market Leader Award winners demonstrate true leadership in bringing energy efficiency to the residential new construction marketplace," said Jonathan Passe, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch.

"We are so proud of our on-going commitment and continued growth as a 100 percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builder," said Sean Junker, President & COO of Providence Homes. "Today, we are designing and building the highest quality and most energy-efficient homes we have ever built at Providence Homes."

About Providence Homes

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. For over 30 years Providence Homes has pledged to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,900 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save over $7.5 million in energy bills.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

