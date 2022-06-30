U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Charles Brown Re-Elected to Second Term as Paralyzed Veterans of America National President

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced that U.S. Marine Corps. veteran and Florida native Charles Brown will remain its national president – the nonprofit's highest elected office. Brown was re-elected to serve a second term by PVA's Board of Directors on May 20. Brown, along with PVA's executive committee, will begin a new term on July 1.

PVA Logo (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor and a privilege to continue my role as national president of PVA – the organization that saved my life some 37 years ago. To once again have the opportunity to work alongside our 33 PVA Chapters across the U.S. and national office, to testify before Congress on vital reforms, and to share PVA's voice with government leaders, reporters, and corporate partners on critical issues affecting today's veterans is truly a dream come true and one I never thought possible."

A native of Missouri, Brown joined the military in 1985 and was trained in aviation ordnance. Just one year later, he sustained a spinal cord injury during a diving accident while serving in Cherry Point, NC. During his rehabilitation at the Department of Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Center in Augusta, GA, Brown became a member of PVA's Southeastern Chapter and has remained active with the veteran service organization ever since.

Since his injury, Brown has gone on to work with PVA at both the local and national levels. Among the positions he has held are PVA Gateway Chapter's Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, advocacy director, treasurer, and vice president; PVA Florida Chapter's hospital committee chair, secretary, hospital liaison, national director, and president; and PVA executive committee's national vice president and senior national vice president. He has also served on numerous PVA national committees, including strategic planning, planned giving, and resolution.

"PVA gave me my life back and as their national president, I will use this life to serve, uplift, and empower more veterans just like me. I remain steadfast in my efforts to lead this organization to the best of my ability and help it grow, expand its programming, and become better everyday."

Brown continues working with PVA's newly re-elected Executive Committee for FY22, to include:

U.S. Air Force veteran David Zurfluh will continue to serve as PVA's immediate past president.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Oname Thompson

OnameT@pva.org

(703) 864-5980 cell

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America