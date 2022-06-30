Wildlife Habitat Council Recognizes ITC for Conservation Efforts at Corporate Headquarters

NOVI, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) recognized ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent electricity transmission company in the U.S., for its exemplary leadership in corporate conservation during the WHC Conservation Conference in Detroit on June 15. ITC received the 2022 WHC Gold Tier Program Award and WHC Forests Project Award for various projects at its corporate headquarters in Novi, Mich.

Encompassing 92 acres, ITC's corporate campus features a naturalized transmission corridor, diverse woodlands, open green space, wetlands, as well as a nature trail and a large pond. The campus is also home to a corridor demonstration and pollinator garden including native species, bluebird nesting boxes and bat roosting boxes. The grounds are maintained year-round under sustainable environmental principles utilizing native plantings, invasive species removal, wildlife trial cameras and annual flora and fauna surveys.

"Our work at ITC is focused on providing a greater grid for a greener future," said Mike McNulty, Environmental Manager at ITC. "That longstanding focus extends not only to our corporate campus, but is also evident throughout our entire footprint and how we build, operate and maintain our electric transmission systems. We're honored to be recognized by WHC."

With the addition of this year's WHC Awards, ITC now holds 14 WHC Conservation Certifications®. To date, ITC's certifications involve the restoration, creation, protection and enhancement of habitat and individual species management at sites across Michigan and Iowa. ITC has participated in the program since 2008.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit WWW.ITC-HOLDINGS.COM. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit WWW.FORTISINC.COM.

