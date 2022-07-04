PlantX Reveals Dream Pops as Latest Pop-up Tenant at Its Venice Beach Location

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce partnership with Dream Pops as the latest marketing tenant at its multi-brand pop-up retail initiative (the "Vegan Popup by XMarket") in Venice Beach, California. The Pop-up Initiative was launched in April on the heels of a successful pilot tenancy program promoting the Company's partner brands and now welcomes new brand partners on a 2-to-3-month rotational basis.

PlantX Announces Partnership with Dream Pops (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Pop-up Initiative aims to support both new and established plant-based brands by offering PlantX's brick-and-mortar retail space in Venice Beach as a pop-up installation space designed to promote selected brands' popularity and growth and empower the plant-based community. Selected brands pay PlantX for this unique opportunity to test their products in a retail environment and enhance their brand awareness by hosting interactive community-building events.

Dream Pops, a leading frozen novelty company specialising in manufacturing plant-based, low-calorie pops and bites is the latest brand partner to take up tenancy in the Venice Beach location. As part of the partnership, Dreams Pops will receive prime placement throughout the store (including all other PlantX locations), and Dream Pops products will also be included in sampling sessions to be handed out to customers.

"Summer is here and we could not think of a better brand to bring into our Pop-up Initiative than Dream Pops," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "We've been excited to use the Pop-up Initiative to forge meaningful connections with other plant-based brands whose ethos aligns with ours. Dream Pops brings a unique twist to American cult classic treats by re-imagining them with clean and better-for-you, plant-based ingredients. By hosting them in our Pop-up Initiative, we are happy to bring people a healthier, more ethical way to cool off at the beach. Our new pop up concept is sure to bring mutually beneficial exposure and revenue to PlantX and Dream Pops, as brands (like Dream Pops) are paying PlantX for additional marketing and exposure during the contracted tenancies".

To further welcome Dream Pops to the Pop-up Initiative, PlantX also partnered with local artists Michael Marston and Patrick Brunt to design a Dream Pops-themed dreamscapes mural that will be painted by another local artist to cover the exterior of the Pop-up store. The pair behind Marston + Brunt Studio are known in Venice Beach and beyond for their striking murals and living walls which incorporate growing plants in breathtaking arrangements. "It's a natural fit—we've long been fans of Michael and Patrick's work, and are thrilled to incorporate it into the PlantX Pop-up space this summer. It's an amazing draw, and a great way to highlight Dream Pops as our new tenant brand," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger.

Consumers are invited to see the mural and sample Dream Pops at PlantX's brick-and-mortar location in Venice Beach between July 1 and August 31.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely, "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Dream Pops branded products at the Company's locations and the Company's Pop-up Initiative.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.