Kitchen Magic Defines the Hybrid Kitchen

The Northeast’s custom kitchen remodeling company, Kitchen Magic, outlines the combinations homeowners are choosing and the many reasons why a customized hybrid kitchen is the perfect solution for their next home remodeling project. A hybrid kitchen is a design plan that combines multiple processes, such as refacing and custom cabinetry, to substantially save on budget. Here is a custom pantry and glass display cabinet added to a refacing kitchen. (PRNewswire)

Today hybrids are everywhere, from hybrid automobiles, trucks, and bicycles, to plants, puppies, people, and sports. Indeed, hybrids combine the best of two or three elements.

Top Reasons Why a Hybrid Kitchen Makes Perfect Design Sense

Essentially a hybrid kitchen is a design plan that combines both refacing and custom cabinetry. Refacing saves substantially on budget, allowing you to reinvest in other features and upgrades. Additional custom cabinetry or a new island creates valuable additional storage space and that visual change homeowners often want.

The new cabinetry added into a hybrid kitchen remodel will perfectly match the refaced, existing cabinet boxes.

The result is a highly personalized and transformative kitchen design.

This hybrid approach improves the aesthetics and function of a kitchen, while also increasing the property value should you decide to sell down the road.

The 2022 cost vs. value report says that a minor kitchen remodel will return 74.7% of the investment

Make it personal

A hybrid kitchen can include any type of custom-built cabinets, a desk, or a customized display case that match the refacing cabinets for a unified space.

Our design consultants often propose creative ideas for storage solutions, addressing issues you may not have even known you had. A good example of that might be creating a designated storage space for dry goods, spices, cooking essentials, and other everyday items. All of these improvements go a long way in helping you stay organized.

How to hybrid

Hybrid kitchens are a top trend in Kitchen Magic kitchens, and most homeowners utilize a hybrid design model to one degree or another.

Designers do not see that trend slowing since the outcome is a custom solution for every customer. Even with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, many homeowners still have enhanced storage on their wish lists.

We've outlined several of the most popular design scenarios for which a homeowner embraces a hybrid design plan:

Pass on the peninsula

Adding a custom kitchen island instead of a peninsula is more conducive to gatherings. Homeowners with older homes often bid adieu to their kitchen peninsula, as the U-shape is a configuration that tends to "trap" people into a particular prep or dining area.

Instead, allow your kitchen design team to create a kitchen island for increased workflow. A kitchen island is also a user-friendly layout for dining and social gatherings.

Storage space galore

Stock up and add a bank of cabinets, a buffet, a credenza, or a pantry. Copious storage is more critical than ever as remote work and more time at home have become permanent for many. A top request of homeowners is additional storage for dry goods, small appliances, and cooking equipment allowing them to keep stocked up and maintain a high-functioning kitchen.

An empty corner can become that creates a personalized focal point for your new kitchen design. Imagine a coffee station, device charging zone, bar area or even a display case as an empty corner becomes your 'statement' corner.

Working from home

A built-in desk offers a welcome addition to working and learning at home. On those days you can avoid the commute and stay just as functional with an additional work-from-home zone. Reface the existing cabinets and add a custom deck that suits your home office needs.

Design details

A hybrid kitchen design allows you to claim extra space and even double your existing space with smart storage solutions , Whether you plan to add a pantry, credenza, or a mudroom with cabinets, the sky's the limit with the help of the skilled craftspeople and designers at Kitchen Magic.

Up your design game with glass-front cabinets flanked by new pantry cabinets to increase storage and still showcase your new finds. Mix and match colors and textures for a unique design. A woodgrain display cabinet or island can add flair when paired with a white kitchen for a beautiful timeless look.

When you're ready

At Kitchen Magic, our signature refacing consists of premium North American lumber and solid veneers that set the tone for a quality, functional design. Our custom cabinetry is all USA Made, hand crafted in our factory in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

