IMC Companies' Pacific Drayage Services Opens Bakersfield Location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Drayage Services (PDS), a member of the IMC Companies family of brands, has opened a new location in central California at 4115 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield, CA. This new, centrally located facility features a paved, lit, fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access; room for storage of 100 containers on chassis; and 10,000 square feet of warehousing space complete with six bay doors, enabling PDS to provide transloading services for its valued customers.

"Our new Bakersfield location is hugely beneficial to our drivers and our customers alike," says Jim Gillis, president of Pacific Drayage Services. "Our drivers can now park their trucks at our secure facility overnight, providing them with local access outside of LAX. For our customers, our new facility offers them easy access to greater velocity and transloading services in Central California outside of the Los Angeles market."

As a premier container drayage and warehousing provider, PDS has locations strategically positioned at the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Tracy and, now, Bakersfield. With a focus on being an asset-based industry leader, the PDS fleet is made up entirely of company trucks and drivers.

PDS is part of IMC Companies, the nation's largest intermodal drayage provider. For more information on PDS, call 1-844-903-4737 or visit www.pdsusa.com.

About IMC Companies:

IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit www.imcc.com.

