InQuisient Announces Patent Suit Against ServiceNow

RESTON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InQuisient, a recognized leader in data management and strategic enterprise planning solutions, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against ServiceNow, Inc. for its unauthorized use of InQuisient's patented workflow technology.

In the Complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, InQuisient alleges infringement of some of its core patent portfolio, which dates back to 2005. These pioneering patents include U.S. Patent No. 7,979,468, 8,219,585, and 8,224,855, which all relate to new ways to plan, manage, and analyze data sets through the use of specialized data structures in a data dictionary system for a database. The inventions have assisted InQuisient's customers to create and improve their workflow and internal processes, manage sprawling database footprints, accelerate and scale processing, and get better data in the hands of decision-makers.

"InQuisient regards its intellectual property as a key asset; patents were obtained to help protect the company against the unauthorized use of its IP," said Scott Dixon Smith, Chief Executive Officer, InQuisient. "While we are excited about competition in the marketplace and the ability to distinguish our technology fairly, on its merits, we cannot permit infringement to go unchecked."

"We are very proud of our innovative solutions and are happy they can be used in some of the largest systems in the world," stated Randy DeWoolfson, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, InQuisient.

The lawsuit is Case No. 22-CV-00900 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

About InQuisient

InQuisient is a comprehensive enterprise strategic planning and data management solution that unifies hybrid data integration and metadata management, enterprise architecture and technology asset management, portfolio and project management, risk modeling and process optimization in one easy-to-use platform. For more information, please call 888-230-2181 or visit www.inquisient.com .

