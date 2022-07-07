Bostik finalizes the integration of Ashland's performance adhesives to fully capitalize on synergies

COLOMBES, France, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four months after completing the acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesive activities, Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, has finalized the Integration of these activities inside its organization. This milestone signs a major step in Bostik's ability to deliver expected synergies, and growth.

As it Integrates Ashland's Performance Adhesive activities, and in order to strengthen its customer centricity and ability to develop innovative, more sustainable, high value solutions in a broad variety of markets, Bostik has reorganized its activities and now operates with four market-centered businesses:

- Durable Goods brings together Bostik's legacy durable goods activities and Ashland's Structural adhesives business, strengthening its ability to develop tailor-made solutions for higher-value markets in Assembly, Mobility, Engineering Adhesives and Building Components;

- Advanced Packaging & Converting integrates Ashland's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Lamination & Coatings activities, strengthening its market leadership and geographic footprint to address the needs of global customers in the rolled goods converting Industry;

- Hygiene, Paper & Cardboard combines the Bostik Non-Woven and Rigid Packaging businesses, to serve global consumer goods customers in the hygiene and end-of-line packaging Industries.

- Construction & Consumer remains unchanged, and serves professional and individual construction customers.

According to Vincent LEGROS, Bostik's CEO, "The acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesives offers a unique opportunity to pass a threshold in our strategy to provide our clients with tailor-made, high-value, innovative adhesive solutions. Our new organization is going to help us deliver on this strategy, and actively contribute to Arkema's ambition to become a pure specialty materials player. All the teams are really excited about the many opportunities this is going to generate."

With one of the world's most complete offers on pressure sensitive adhesives as well as market leading positions In structural adhesives and flexible lamination, this new organisation is going to unlock significant opportunities to develop innovative and more sustainable solutions with customers and with the Arkema Group's other businesses, while helping globalize activities on some key markets.

About Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With annual sales of over 2 billion euro, a presence in more than 50 countries, and 6,500+ employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners.

CONTACT: Hortense BLAZSIN, e-mail: hortense.blazsin@bostik.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696494/Bostik_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Bostik, an Arkema company