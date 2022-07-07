Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Pet Store Chain Xiuhu

Dogness Continues to Build Momentum in its Largest Revenue Markets

DONGGUAN, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced a new retail distribution partnership with Xiuhu, which operates over 200 pet stores in China. The announcement follows Dogness' launch of 25 new products at a groundbreaking, in-person Q1 2022 launch event, which underscored the scale of Dogness' R&D and its unwavering commitment to developing the innovative products pet owners want and retailers need to drive sales.

Under the new strategic cooperation, Xiuhu will feature Dogness' products in their premium pet specialty stores nationwide. The products they will feature include both Dogness' Intelligent pet products, Smart GPS Trackers, Bluetooth enabled Smart Retractable Leashes, and its line of traditional pet products ranging from stylish pet collars and harnesses to carriers and more. The companies plan to work together to jointly explore and develop successful retail operations and other potential business areas. They also plan to jointly promote the development of sustainable and branded pet retail business to achieve mutual benefit for both companies.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "The investments we have made in the development of our intelligent products are driving more and more retail partners to do business with Dogness, as they seek innovative products that can meet the evolving needs of pet parents in the digital age. As one of world's most successful pet retail chains, Xiuhu is a trusted and valued source for premium pet supplies and we are proud to join forces. Our strategic cooperation represents the latest significant expansion of Dogness' retail distribution network, as we bring the wonderful experience of our technology enhanced products to pet owners everywhere and work to accelerate our company's growth."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

