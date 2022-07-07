Mindgruve Appoints Rachel Gigli Carrieri as Vice President of Client Services

Experienced Global Account Management and Client Services Executive Joins Leading San Diego Marketing Agency

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest-growing modern marketing agencies in the U.S., today announced Rachel Gigli Carrieri as Vice President of Client Services, effective June 7, 2022. Gigli Carrieri will lead the growing Account Management team, providing strategic oversight for client projects and execution.

"We are excited to have a talented leader like Rachel Gigli Carrieri join our Executive Team. With her unique global experience managing high-profile accounts and proven ability to drive client results, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction, adding Rachel to our leadership team was a natural fit," said Chad Robley , co-founder and CEO of Mindgruve. "Rachel has a strategic approach to client service— one that will bring significant value to our clients and drive business growth for brands."

Gigli Carrieri joins Mindgruve with over 17 years of extensive integrated marketing experience focused on cross-channel communications, gained from both sides of the pond. Gigli Carrieri's rich global experience in account management and servicing client account portfolios will enable the agency to continue providing world-class service to its clients. Her experience includes:

BMW UK

JWT, London - Kraft Foods and Johnson & Johnson

Digitaria (a JWT company) - CBRE and Petco

VITRO - Facebook, El Pollo Loco, San Manuel Casino and California Smokers' Helpline

Wunderman Thompson - T-Mobile

"I'm thrilled to join Mindgruve during such an exciting time of growth. The agency's data-driven approach to marketing makes it easy to prove ROI and measure success," said Gigli Carrieri. "I look forward to providing the expertise needed to ensure client success through every stage of the funnel."

About Mindgruve

We are a global, independent marketing agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers from around the world driven by one common purpose — create groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

