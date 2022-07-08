CVS Health Names Tilak Mandadi Executive Vice President and Chief Data, Digital and Technology Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has appointed Tilak Mandadi as Executive Vice President and to the newly created role of Chief Data, Digital and Technology Officer, effective July 25. Mandadi will be responsible for the company's data, digital and technology strategy while overseeing growth and innovation through digital-led, consumer-focused experiences and services.

"Technology is a catalyst for value-creation and growth at CVS Health," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "It is crucial that we continue to enhance customer engagement and experiences, and we're confident Tilak will drive these efforts as we prioritize serving consumers wherever and whenever they need health care."

Mandadi joins CVS Health from MGM Resorts International where he served as Chief Strategy, Innovation & Technology Officer. Prior to that, he served in senior digital strategy roles for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and American Express.

"CVS Health serves more than 44 million unique digital customers and is increasingly integrating digital solutions into the consumer health care experience," said Mandadi. "I look forward to helping make health care more seamless, convenient, and personalized, and driving business agility and growth through technology, data, digital and experiential innovations."

Mandadi will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and will report directly to Lynch. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Oregon.

