OUTFIT7 DROPS BRAND NEW TALKING ANGELA MUSIC VIDEO

And a Special New Summer Update for My Talking Angela 2

LONDON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 today announced the release of its brand new song and music video, true friendship and supports the company's big summer update for the My Talking Angela 2 mobile game.

Angela rocks out in her latest music video (PRNewswire)

"Shine Together". Starring its superstar character, Talking Angela, the anthem is a celebration of "My Talking Angela 2 was the most downloaded game worldwide when it was launched in summer 2021 and it's one of our most successful game launches to date," said Helder Lopes, Head of R&D and VP of Design and Animation at Outfit7. "To celebrate its first anniversary, we wanted to treat our players to something extra special. The game update and the music video give them all-new ways to connect with Angela and express their own special talents."

With catchy lyrics and compelling dance moves, "Shine Together" captures the BFF spirit fans have come to know and love in My Talking Angela 2. The music video's dynamic 3D animated visuals open up the world of the game like never before, inviting players to dance and sing along with their new best friend.

The new game update builds on the summer fun, offering seasonal outfits, decorations, and stickers – plus the exciting debut of the Talent Show activity. Players can help Angela perform and if the adorable panel of pet judges like what they see, there are exclusive rewards to unlock. They're also encouraged to unleash their creativity and earn rewards in the glittery new jewelry-making activity.

To let your talents shine with Talking Angela this summer, you can watch the music video on YouTube and get the new My Talking Angela 2 update.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 350 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 18 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

