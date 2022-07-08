Sun East SVP & CFO, Deborah "Deb" Cook, Recognized as a 2022 Chief Financial Officer of the Year Honoree, by Philadelphia Business Journal.

ASTON, Pa., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun East is proud to announce that Deborah "Deb" Cook has been awarded the distinction as a 2022 Philadelphia Business Journal CFO of the Year Honoree. Ms. Cook is one of a small group of outstanding leaders in their field within the Philadelphia market, recognized for their contributions to their company's growth and/or profitability, success in overcoming business challenges, and their influence within the community. Sun East President and CEO, Mike Kaczenski stated, "Deb personifies Sun East's "people helping people" philosophy through her tireless dedication to the financial well-being of Sun East members, communities, and teammates. This honor is well deserved!"

We recently sat down with Ms. Cook and asked a few questions about her experiences with Sun East and how she feels she's made a positive impact.

What has been your proudest accomplishment as CFO at Sun East thus far?

So far, I think it's the opportunity to oversee and lead several diverse areas within the Sun East organization. What I love is how each group has risen to the challenge of improving efficiencies and growing the credit union by delivering solutions which help our members achieve their financial goals.

How would you describe your guiding philosophy as CFO?

I have always been a strategic thinker and I try to lead with integrity, decisiveness, and empathy. I also strongly encourage collaboration between the teams at Sun East to take advantage of different perspectives, expertise, and depth of knowledge to make sure our decisions are sound.

What advice would you give those entering the financial field – and those considering working at Sun East?

You know, I think the amount of continuing education one pursues is a differentiator now. It's important to advance your degree and certifications first, so you have the knowledge needed to enter the workforce. As for working at Sun East, I have found the culture to be grounded in helping one another, and I've witnessed countless instances of our teams coming together to really help our members. I love the people I work with and consider them part of my extended family.

Deb Cook, along with the other twenty-three honorees, will be recognized in an awards ceremony on July 19th in Philadelphia, PA.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit purpose driven financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, and virtual banking needs of 50,000+ members, 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $820 million in assets with branches throughout the Quad-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877- 5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

