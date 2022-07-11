Kelyniam Announces New Vice President of Sales and Strategic Development

CANTON, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced the Board Member Desiree Webb is joining the commercial team to lead Sales and Strategic Development as Vice President.

"I'm pleased to announce that Desiree Webb, a Kelyniam Board Member, has agreed to join our leadership team as the Vice President of Sales and Strategic Development," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's Chairman and CEO. "Desiree is an innovative healthcare executive who brings over 20 years of experience to Kelyniam Global. Her experience in healthcare is centered on sales, strategy, medical technology, recruitment and operations. She has held several Vice President positions with large healthcare corporations and has received awards throughout her career for exceeding growth, recruitment and quality goals."

Ms. Webb's tenure encompasses eleven years with HCA Healthcare where she was the Vice President of Orthopedics and Neuroscience. In addition to sitting on the Board of Directors at Kelyniam, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida, and a MBA in Healthcare Administration.

Ms. Webb's primary focus at Kelyniam Global will be to increase the growth of the company's craniofacial implants through education and alignment with surgeons, medical device distributors, large purchasing organizations, and hospital and healthcare providers. She will also be focused on strengthening the relationships with current licensing partners and the development of a robust pipeline of new technologies to expand the Kelyniam product portfolio.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.



