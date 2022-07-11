National Resident Matching Program® Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to welcome three new members to its 19-person Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Carek, Dr. Anil Wadhwani, and Mr. Manuel Reyes were elected from a talented and diverse group of nominees. Their terms began on July 1.

"The transition to residency is a critical time in the journey of physicians and it is important for the NRMP's Board to reflect the diversity of Match participants and their experiences," said NRMP Board Chair Donna D. Elliott, M.D, Ed.D. "We welcome Dr. Carek, Dr. Wadhwani, and Mr. Reyes, and we look forward to working with them to improve the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education."

Peter Carek, MD, MS, serves as Dean of the Medical University of South Carolina/AnMed Health Clinical Campus in Anderson, South Carolina. He also serves as professor of Family Medicine at MUSC. Dr. Carek completed a Family Medicine residency and is fellowship trained in Primary Care Sports Medicine and Sports and Occupational Medicine. Prior leadership roles include serving as President of the Annals of Family Medicine, Inc., Chair of the Family Medicine Review Committee at the ACGME, and Chair of the Council of Review Committee Chairs at the ACGME. Dr. Carek is the recipient of the 2009 Parker J. Palmer "Courage to Teach" Award from ACGME and the 2019 recipient of the Thomas W. Johnson Award for Career Contributions to Family Medicine Education from the AAFP. He is actively engaged in quality improvement in primary care in both medical education and patient care settings.

Anil Wadhwani, MD, PhD, is a neurology resident physician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Wadhwani previously completed an Internal Medicine internship year at New York-Presbyterian, Queens in Flushing, New York. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois where he focused his Ph.D. in Neuroscience on the topic of patent-derived stem cell models of neurological disease. His leadership roles include having served as a National Delegate for Medical Education with the AAMC Organization of Student Representatives, President of the Student Council, Medical Scientist Training Program at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, and as a member of the Junior and Early Career Membership Committee with the American Neurological Association. He is the recipient of the 2021 Intern of the Year from New York-Presbyterian, Queens and the 2019 recipient of the Ashok K. Ray Golden Stethoscope Award for Excellence bestowed by the Indian American Medical Association. His interests focus on pedagogy, accreditation, and assessment methods in undergraduate medical education.

Manuel Reyes is a third-year medical student at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. Mr. Reyes completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology at Stetson University in Deland, Florida and served two years as an AmeriCorps volunteer. His leadership roles include serving as the President of the Hispanic Community Medical Outreach in Blacksburg, Virginia (2021-2022), AmeriCorps STEM Robotics Facilitator for Edu-Futuro in Arlington, Virginia (2019-2020), and as an AmeriCorps Fellow at the Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School in Newark, New Jersey (2018-2019). He is the recipient of the Stetson University Office of Fraternity and Sorority Involvement Scott Miller Fraternity Philanthropy Cup. His interests focus on diversity in medicine, community health, and improving access to education and healthcare in underserved communities.

The newly elected members replace three outstanding physicians whose contributions have supported and helped advance the NRMP's strategic priorities during their time on the Board:

Carol Berkowitz , MD, Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, UCLA Harbor Medical Center. Dr. Berkowitz has served on the Board since July 1, 2014 .

Christopher Traner , MD, Associate Fellowship Director of Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy at Yale New Haven Hospital, Department of Neurology. Dr. Traner has served on the Board since July 1, 2020 .

Sydney Miller , DO, Incoming PGY-1 resident in Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Health-Royal Oak campus in Michigan . Dr. Miller has served on the Board since July 1, 2020 .

