Mintegral Q2 2022 Revenue Rises 64.07% YoY to $210.6 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading programmatic advertising platform, recently announced record-high revenue in Q2 2022, reaching a total of $210.6 million - up 64.07% year-on-year and a reported increase of 5.24% compared to Q1 2022 ($200.1 million).

Mintegral also noted an advertiser retention rate of 87.66% and a 29.29% increase in new advertisers. In addition, the app publisher retention rate stood at 92.23%, new app publishers grew by 18.95%, and the number of apps increased by 28.18% compared to Q1 2022.

Mintegral, a Mobvista subsidiary (HK: 1860), remains strong in the market, providing transparent, innovative programmatic products with recognition from mobile-measurement partners and third-party compliance and auditing companies.

