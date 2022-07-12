Ralph Della Ratta joins Kirtland Capital Partners as a Partner

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirtland Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Ralph M. Della Ratta has joined Kirtland as a Partner. Ralph's formal relationship with Kirtland began nearly ten years ago when he invested in and provided assistance to Kirtland Capital Partners V.

Ralph Della Ratta Headshot (PRNewswire)

"I could not be more pleased that Ralph is joining the Kirtland team," said Tom Littman, President of Kirtland Capital Partners. "My relationship with Ralph spans several decades. I have had the privilege of watching him build lasting relationships and execute transactions with expertise and integrity. Ralph's network is incredibly deep and we look forward to leveraging this network and his experience to make valuable contributions to our Firm."

"I am extremely excited and energized to be joining Kirtland Capital Partners," said Ralph Della Ratta. Having a chance to join an organization that I greatly respect and know intimately is an opportunity I couldn't pass on."

Ralph is an esteemed member of the M&A community with over forty years of experience. He has built and shaped several different investment banks during his career, including McDonald Investments, Inc, Key Corporation, Western Reserve Partners and Citizens Bank.

Ralph's contributions extend well beyond the M&A community, in a wide array of corporate and philanthropic endeavors. He served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees of Kent State University, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Duke Alumni Association and is a long standing member of the Board of Directors of University Hospitals of Cleveland, just to name a few.

SOURCE Kirtland Capital Partners