TX-RAMP Authorizes the Lookout Security Platform for Level 2 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., a leader in endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced it has been authorized to operate the Lookout Security Platform on TX-RAMP, Texas' state risk and authorization management program for cloud computing services. The Lookout Security Platform is a scalable cloud-delivered solution that helps agencies secure their hybrid workforce and protect sensitive data by providing advanced data protection and threat prevention across all cloud services including internet, web apps, email and private applications.

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) established TX-RAMP in 2021 to standardize its approach for security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services for its technology partners that handle state agencies' data.

With its TX-RAMP authorization, Lookout can now offer accessible Zero Trust tools to Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education and local government entities to help protect and modernize their information technology environments. The Lookout Security Platform enables government agencies to meet the OMB-mandated Zero Trust framework requirements by mitigating risk while enabling critical initiatives like telework. To deliver this security, Lookout leverages its unified Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) technologies and Mobile Endpoint Security (MES) along with its granular data security and data access policies, into a single solution.

To secure agency data across all cloud services, the Lookout Security Platform delivers a triple-play integration of User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM). The combined technology solutions protect data against insider threats and credential harvesting, while dynamically adapting to changes in user and device risk posture and preventing agency data from being exposed to unauthorized users. This security optimization permits unified data protection policies to be consistently applied across all users, devices and applications, improving security administration.

"With this certification, Lookout is poised to help Texas state agencies and institutions in their journey towards a more secure zero trust environment," said Tony D'Angelo, vice president of Public Sector, North America at Lookout. "Network complexity and increasingly distributed workforces increases the need for tools that can seamlessly safeguard an enterprises' IT systems and quickly identify potential user threats. The Lookout Security Platform addresses this need and delivers peace of mind to these government agencies."

The Lookout Security Platform has obtained a TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, allowing it to be used on moderate or high-impact systems with confidential/regulated data. Lookout also currently holds a provisional authority-to-operate (P-ATO) with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Lookout was also the first mobile security solution to achieve StateRAMP Authorized, Federal JAB status. These milestones demonstrate its validation and compliance with the strict requirements to offer both mobile and cloud security services to public sector agencies.

Earlier this year Gartner named Lookout a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE)¹. Lookout scored among the top three solutions in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE² in each of the four use cases. Gartner defines SSE as a platform that converges cloud-centric security capabilities to facilitate secure access to the web, cloud services (SaaS) and private applications.

