Berkshire Local Schools in Burton, Ohio, to unveil a new $52 million state-of-the-art PreK-12 campus on August 9th

The new 204,000 square foot campus features multiple maker spaces and rooms that have never been seen before to serve up to 1,600 students.

BURTON, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly ten years of planning, collaboration, and construction, the Berkshire Local School District is ready to showcase its new campus at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 9th.

Built on the Kent State University Geauga campus, the new school features separate wings for different age groups, including pre-K and kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high school. Its center core contains shared and large volume spaces.

In addition to a state-of-the-art auditorium and beautiful new gymnasium, the campus also includes immersive maker spaces and Innovation Labs® designed to inspire creativity and project-based learning. Its age-appropriate spaces, such as a castle, treehouse, pirate ship, robots, and high school Innovation Labs® were designed and installed by Inventionland Education.

The new building also features career tech spaces for diesel mechanics and healthcare education.

"We're excited for the impact the new campus will have in our community for our next generation of students, as we prepare them for successful careers of the future," states Berkshire Local Schools Superintendent John Stoddard. "The new school emphasizes real-world, project-based learning, and being on the Kent State Geauga campus provides a roadmap to college, the trades, or entrepreneurship," Stoddard continues.

"We're especially grateful for the support of our community, Kent State University, and many donors that made this possible," Stoddard concludes. A list of donors and naming opportunities can be found at HomeOfTheBadgers.com, the Berkshire Educational Foundation's website.

The ribbon-cutting and open house will allow the local community and press to see firsthand the many truly unique features of the school, including a sampling of activities in the project-based learning maker spaces. In addition, Bert the Badger and the Berkshire marching band will also be on hand.

About Berkshire Local Schools:

Berkshire Local Schools serves students from Burton, Thompson, Montville, Claridon, and Troy townships. It covers 118 square miles and is located approximately 40 miles from Cleveland, Ohio. Learn more at BerkshireSchools.org. For donor information and naming opportunities, please see HomeofTheBadgers.com.

About Inventionland Education:

Inventionland Education brings award-winning Innovation Labs® to K12 schools with immersive learning spaces, an innovation curriculum, and professional learning that inspires students and educators. For more information, please visit InventionlandEducation.com.

