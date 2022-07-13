CONTINENTAL RESOURCES TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce second quarter 2022 results and file the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also plans to publish a second quarter 2022 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Company does not intend to host a conference call in connection with its second quarter 2022 results.

As previously announced on June 14, 2022, the Company received a non-binding proposal from Harold G. Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Mr. Hamm's family members (collectively, the "Hamm Family"), to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") of the Company, other than shares of Common Stock owned by the Hamm Family and shares of Common Stock underlying unvested equity awards issued under the Company's long-term incentive plans, at a price of $70.00 per share. The Company's board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") to evaluate and consider the Hamm Family's proposal. The Special Committee has hired independent legal and financial advisors, and the Special Committee's evaluation is ongoing.

The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that the Hamm Family's proposal constitutes only an indication of interest and does not constitute a binding commitment with respect to a proposed transaction. Moreover, no assurance can be given that such proposal will result in a transaction occurring or its timing or ultimate terms.

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and has newly acquired positions in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

