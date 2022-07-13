ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF SUSAN FIESTA

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Susan Fiesta to its team of Operating Partners. Working alongside One Rock Operating Partners Sally Cunningham and Andrea Greene, Ms. Fiesta will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies through strategic solutions focused on financial, accounting and tax services.

Ms. Fiesta has 20 years of experience advising on domestic and international tax matters. Prior to joining One Rock, she served as Principal and Global Tax Director at Avison Young (USA) Inc. Prior to her role at Avison Young, Ms. Fiesta led the international tax and transfer pricing teams in her role as Vice President of International Tax at CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a Fortune 500 multinational public company with a presence in over 65 countries. Ms. Fiesta began her career at Deloitte LLP .

"One Rock is focused on building a bench of talented Operating Partners with the right mix of relevant expertise and skills to support our investment strategy," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. "Susan's tenured background in financial services, with a particular emphasis on international tax expertise, will add value to the Operating Partner team, in support of One Rock's portfolio companies, which are subject to increasingly complex regulatory tax environments domestically or internationally."

"I was initially drawn to One Rock's investment strategy for generating growth for its portfolio companies, particularly internationally," said Ms. Fiesta. "Working closely and collaboratively with portfolio company management teams, I believe we can execute on strategic initiatives to enhance tax, accounting and broader financial operations."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since inception. Ms. Fiesta joins a growing team, which now includes 24 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

