Registration Opens for NAB Show New York

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today for NAB Show New York, October 17-20, 2022 (exhibits October 19-20) at the Javits Center. The event's mid-point timing six months following NAB Show in Las Vegas provides a unique opportunity for the NAB Show community to connect at a major East Coast venue. Attendees will gain strategic insight and engage with technology that is transforming broadcasting and the larger media and entertainment business.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES New York 2022 Convention, NAB Show New York offers hands-on learning and discovery of advanced product features, applications and workflows that promote superior audio and video experiences.

Exhibits Pass registrants receive full access to NAB Show New York and AES exhibits as well as education on the show floor, including an experiential zone featuring special theaters, demonstrations and networking activities.

Conference programs requiring separate registration include:

Cybersecurity for Broadcasters Retreat ( October 17-18 )

Post|Production Conference NYC ( October 18 )

The Streaming Summit ( October 18 )

TV2025: Monetizing the Future ( October 19 )

*NEW — The October 19-20 ) — The Radio Experience at NAB Show New York (

*NEW — NAB Marconi Radio Awards ( October 19 )

"We are thrilled to be back in person in New York and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for exhibitors and attendees," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. "The success of NAB Show in Las Vegas reinforced the power of live events and the desire for a return to in-person trade shows. NAB Show New York is an important touch point for the industry to re-engage with the technology and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the art of storytelling and moving the business forward."

