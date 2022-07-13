SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. - AMTI

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. ("Applied Molecular" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Applied Molecular and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 6, 2022, Applied Molecular issued a press release "announc[ing] top-line Phase 2 results from the MARKET combination trial for AMT-101 in biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe UC [ulcerative colitis]." The press release stated in part, that "the data from the MARKET trial did not demonstrate added clinical benefit in the combination arm compared to the adalimumab alone arm at week 8." On this news, Applied Molecular's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP