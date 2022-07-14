The 14th Straits Forum held in Fujian, China

XIAMEN, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Straits Forum unveiled in East China's Fujian Province on July 12. The main venue was set in Xiamen, and the plenary session was held on the 13th.

On the previous day of the opening, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, encouraged young people across the Taiwan Straits to jointly strive for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

This year, the Straits Forum carried on the theme of "Promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development". It combined on-line and on-site events together, and organized general meetings and breakout sessions.The forum set one plenary session and organized 43 events for the four major topics: youth exchanges, grassroots exchanges, cultural exchanges and economic exchanges. 12 events were held at the district and city level, and about 2,000 guests from Taiwan attended the forum on-site, according to the Office of the Straits Forum Organizing Committee.

The Straits Forum is widely regarded as the "forum for the ordinary people" by compatriots on both sides of the Straits. It has built up a bridge that connects the heart between compatriots from across the Straits, and paved a road that benefits all. This forum will continue to focus on the grassroots and the youth, and serve their best interests, joining hands with Taiwan compatriots to carry forward the traditional Chinese culture, taking the initiative in sharing development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, and driving the integrated development of economic advancement and social prosperity on both sides of the Straits.

