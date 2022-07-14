Aon Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.

